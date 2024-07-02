1 hour ago

Newly-promoted Vision FC has finalized their technical team as they prepare for their debut season in the Ghana Premier League.

Head Coach Nana Agyemang, who was appointed last week, will lead the team with the support of an experienced eight-man backroom staff.

Agyemang takes over from Hamza Obeng Mohammed, who successfully guided the club to promotion and will now serve as an assistant coach alongside Ibrahim Otoo.

Agyemang brings a wealth of experience, having recently served as the assistant manager of the Black Starlets at the WAFU U17 Championship held in Ghana.

He holds both UEFA B and CAF A Coaching Licenses, indicating his advanced coaching credentials.

The technical team includes:

- Cudjoe Addo: Goalkeeper’s Coach

- Theophilus Daitey: Team Manager

- Theophil Carbonu: Fitness Coach

- Derrick Laryea: Video Analyst

- Edward Ababio: Physiotherapist

- Prince Charles Anokye: Physiotherapist

Vision FC is gearing up for a competitive season in the top flight, with the new technical team aiming to ensure the club's strong performance and establishment in the Ghana Premier League.