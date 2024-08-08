1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League newcomers Vision FC have announced the signing of forward Issah Akuka Issifu on a multi-year contract.

The 22-year-old joins the club from Accra Hearts of Oak after successfully passing his medical examination.

Akuka previously spent the 2021-2022 and 2022-23 seasons on loan at Real Tamale United, where he demonstrated his striking prowess by netting fourteen goals over the two seasons.

His performances led to a loan move to Macedonian side FC Shkupi in late 2023.

Upon his return to Hearts of Oak, Akuka had limited opportunities to feature regularly. Now, he is eager for a new beginning at Vision FC.

"I’m excited to be part of the Vision FC family on a permanent basis," Akuka commented. "I believe this is the right place for me to continue my development."

Vision FC head coach Nana Kweku Agyemang expressed enthusiasm about the signing, praising Akuka's potential.

"Akuka is a talented player with a bright future. He fits the profile of the type of forward we are looking for, and we believe he will be a valuable asset to the team," Agyemang said.

The acquisition of Akuka highlights Vision FC’s ambition to make a significant impact in the Ghana Premier League as they prepare for their inaugural season.

The club is focused on building a strong team to compete effectively in the league.