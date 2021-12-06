2 hours ago

Vision Virtuous Wives (VVW) on Friday, December 3, 2021, put smiles on the faces of the orphans of All Nations Orphanage Home located at Ayigya in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

The donation is one of the many events the group has organized this year.

According to Mrs. Esther Boadi who is the brain behind the formation of the group, one of the things that attract blessing is giving, hence the donation to the Orphanage.

VVW donated assorted items such as detergents, customized stationeries, gallons of oil, tubers of yam, toiletries, bags of rice, bags of sugar, sachets of water, bags of clothes and some others.

Speaking on the donation, the Ashanti Sector Administrator, Mrs. Grace Wilson indicated the group was led to donate to the orphanage home after so many considerations. She indicated the approaching festive occasion, Christmas is one that encourages love and sharing hence, the group’s initiative of coming together to support the orphanage home.

Rev. Philip Nyamekye, the executive director of the All Nations Orphanage Home expressed his profound appreciation to VVW.

He said the gesture will go a long way to support the home, especially during the Christmas festivity.

He blessed all members of VVW for its willingness to be a blessing to the home which according to him, caters for 86 orphans with 5 of them currently at the university level in education.

The orphans who were obviously excited and couldn’t hide their joy thanked the group.

The glorious day at the Orphanage home ended with socialization with the orphans and taking of pictures.

Source: Lily Ampofoa Prekoh