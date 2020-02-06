2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Amoah who plays for Porrtuguese top flight side Vitoria Guimaraes is bereaved having lost his mum.

The Central midfielder who has the season played four times for his club has lost his mum and the club anounced the new on their official website.

"Athlete Joseph Amoah's mother dies, Vitória Sport Clube, Futebol is saddened and deeply regrets the passing away of the mother of the athlete Joseph Amoah. In this difficult time, Vitória SC and its work group express the most sincere condolences to the athlete, as well as to his entire family." they added in a statement on their official website.

The 25 year old midfielder joined the Portuguese side from Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord now WAFA Academy in the 2014/2015 season.