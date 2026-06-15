Vivo Energy supports Buz Stop Boys’ sanitation drive

Vivo Energy Ghana PLC has reinforced its commitment to environmental sustainability and community development by supporting the activities of the Buz Stop Boys sanitation movement and promoting eco-friendly practices among motorists as part of its 2026 Sustainability Week celebrations.

The company, which is the exclusive distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Ghana, climaxed this year’s Sustainability Week with a fuel donation to the Buz Stop Boys, a volunteer-led sanitation organisation renowned for its efforts to clean public spaces and promote environmental responsibility across the country.

The initiative formed part of Vivo Energy’s broader sustainability agenda, which seeks to create positive social and environmental impact while advancing its vision of becoming Africa’s most respected energy business.

The company’s Sustainability Week celebration was held under the theme, “Kicking Off for Sustainability,” highlighting the importance of collective action in addressing environmental challenges and promoting responsible consumption.

Speaking during a ceremony to present the fuel donation, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Christian Li, praised the Buz Stop Boys for their dedication to improving sanitation standards and encouraging positive behavioural change within communities.

According to him, the group’s activities serve as a practical demonstration of how volunteerism and community participation can contribute significantly to environmental protection and sustainable development.

Li emphasized that environmental stewardship is a shared responsibility that requires collaboration among individuals, organisations and institutions.

He noted that Vivo Energy support for the Buz Stop Boys was aimed at strengthening the group’s operational capacity and enabling it to expand its activities to more communities across the country.

“By supporting the mobility and operational coordination of Buz Stop Boys, we are helping them reach more communities where their clean-up interventions are needed most,” he stated.

The Buz Stop Boys have gained national recognition over the past few years for their volunteer-driven sanitation campaigns, which involve cleaning streets, drains, markets and other public spaces while raising awareness about proper waste disposal and environmental cleanliness.

The movement has attracted widespread public support and has become a symbol of citizen-led efforts to tackle sanitation challenges that continue to affect many urban communities in Ghana.

Responding to the donation, Founder and Leader of Buz Stop Boys, Heneba Kwadwo Safo, expressed gratitude to Vivo Energy Ghana for acknowledging and supporting the organisation’s work.

He explained that the movement was established with the objective of transforming public attitudes towards sanitation by promoting volunteerism, civic responsibility and community participation in environmental management.

According to Safo, the fuel support would play a critical role in enhancing the group’s operations by facilitating the movement of its buses, tricycles and other equipment used during clean-up exercises.

He indicated that improved mobility would enable the organisation to sustain its activities and extend its environmental interventions to additional communities across the country.

Safo further stressed the importance of partnerships between private sector institutions and civil society organisations, describing such collaborations as essential to building cleaner, healthier and more environmentally conscious communities.

Beyond supporting sanitation activities, Vivo Energy Ghana also used the occasion to engage directly with customers through a sustainability-themed activation programme at selected Shell service stations in Accra.

The activation took place at Shell Liberation and Airport City Shell service stations, where customers who purchased fuel were rewarded with environmentally friendly reusable water bottles.

The initiative was designed to encourage responsible consumption habits and reduce dependence on single-use plastic products, which continue to pose significant environmental challenges globally.

Company officials explained that the campaign aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 6, which promotes Clean Water and Sanitation, and Goal 12, which advocates Responsible Consumption and Production.

By encouraging motorists to adopt reusable alternatives, Vivo Energy Ghana sought to demonstrate how everyday choices can contribute to reducing plastic waste and protecting the environment.

The company noted that sustainability extends beyond large-scale environmental interventions and can also be achieved through simple behavioural changes that collectively generate significant positive impact.

Over the years, Vivo Energy Ghana has undertaken several initiatives focused on environmental protection, road safety, education and community development as part of its corporate social responsibility strategy.