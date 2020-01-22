2 hours ago

Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, has been appointed to the Advisory Board of the Global Youth Academy (GYA), an international organisation that provides a platform for outstanding young scientists from around the world to come together to address topics of global importance.

Patricia, a celebrated engineer, is joining an elite Advisory Board, which includes other outstanding Senior Scientists and Science Managers across the world. Her years of experience in telecommunications and business leadership will contribute to the organisation’s goals and activities.

Commenting, Koen Vermeir, Co-Chair of GYA said:

Patricia Obo-Nai is a high ambition leader whose dedication to empowering young women in STEM will inspire the GYA and make a substantial impact on the global basis. Her appointment will also help the organisation attract qualified early-career scientists who pursue careers in industry to join the GYA.’’

Speaking about the appointment, Patricia said:

“It is an honour to be given this opportunity and I look forward to making a positive contribution that will enable GYA to realise its vision of connecting and empowering young scientists to work together on projects that address global problems.’’

Patricia is one of the leading figures in Ghana’s telecom sector. Prior to her appointment as CEO of Vodafone Ghana, she served in a number of directorship roles, including Technology Director and Director for Fixed Business and Customer Operations. She has received several awards, including the Best CEO in the Telecoms Sector in 2018 at the Industry CEO Awards. She is a member of the Ghana Institution of Engineers, and the Executive Women Network.

The GYA was established by international early-career researchers 10 years ago, and currently has members from 86 countries, who are passionate about the role of science in creating a better world.