2 hours ago

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih is a widely read figure, who has been able to harness remarkable knowledge in the areas Social Administration, Educational Leadership, and Conflict Resolution. Dr. Hafiz is also a renowned Development Specialist with over twenty-four (24) years relentless working experience with the Ghana Education Service.

Hafiz Bin Salih has strong skills in teaching, management, conflict resolution, strategic thinking, advocacy, supervision, communication and planning. He is an expert at continuously improving procedures and outcomes, by constantly evaluating the work being undertaken and looking for ways to make things more efficient.

Educational Background

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih is a highly learned character and has therefore chalked enormous heights in climbing the academic ladder.

Doctor of Philosophy (Social Administration), University for Development Studies, Sept. 2013 – April 2018.

Master of Human Resources & Organisation - Universita Degli Studi Guglielmo Marconi, Sept. 2019 – Oct. 2020

Master of Education Science (Educational Leadership & Administration),

University of Nicosia, Cyprus, April. 2016 - February. 2019

Master of Philosophy (Development Studies), University for Development Studies, Sept. 2010-Nov. 2012

Master of Arts (Conflict, Peace and Development Studies), University of Cape Coast, May 2008 – March 2011.

Post Graduate Diploma in Management, Paris Graduate School of Management, March 2008 – April 2009

Bachelor of Education (Management Studies), University of Education, Winneba, Sept. 2003-July 2007.

Higher National Diploma, Tamale Polytechnic, Sept. 1999 – Sept. 2002

Certificate ‘A’ three (3) year Post-Sec, N. J. Ahmadiyya Teacher Training College, Sept. 1992 – June 1995

CAREER LIFE

Dr. Hafiz commands good verbal and written communication skills, good management skills as well as extensive experience in program management work in communities. As versatile as he is in development research, Dr. Hafiz is also an expert in community mobilization and development, and has a strong analytical skills and proficiency in needs assessment. He has so far been engaged in the following occupational sectors;

Representative of the President of Ghana in charge of Upper West Region: January 8, 2021 – To Date

Regional Minister, Upper West Region: March 27, 2019 – January 6, 2021

Coordinator, 2nd Cycle & Private Schools - Ghana Education Service, Wa Municipal Education Directorate Sept. 2011 – March 2019

Deputy Coordinator, Guidance and Counselling -Wa Municipal Education Directorate (Ghana Education Service) May 2011 – Sept. 2011

Supervisor of Unit Schools in the Upper West Region - Ahmadiyya Education Unit (Ghana Education Service) Sept. 2007 – Apr. 2011

Subject Teacher (Entrepreneurial Skills Training) - Wa Technical Institute (Ghana Education Service) Sept. 2006 – Aug. 2007

Subject Teacher (Entrepreneurial Skills Training) - Wa Technical Institute (Ghana Education Service) Sept. 2002 – Aug. 2003

Classroom Teacher (Ghana Education Service) - Nuriya Islamic Primary School Sept. 1998 – Aug. 1999

Classroom Teacher (Ghana Education Service) - Danku Islamic Primary School Sept. 1997 – Aug. 1998

Classroom Teacher (Ghana Education Service) - Dah D/A Primary School Sept. 1996 – Aug. 1997

Classroom Teacher (Ghana Education Service) - Kayinguasi D/A Primary School Sept. 1995 – Aug. 1996

Professional/Board Membership

Dr. Hafiz’s sense of hard work and proficiency has earned him the opportunity to serve on highly privileged boards, within and outside the shores of Ghana. His membership on the many boards served, spans across both professional and appointments. Below comprise the boards served by Dr. Hafiz;

Chartered Manager, Chartered Management Institute, UK 2020

Professional Fellow, Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants, Ghana. November 2019

Member, Chartered Management Institute, UK 2019

Fellow, Institute of Directors, Ghana. November 2019

Fellow, Institute of Administrative Management, UK, November 2019

National Association of Graduate Teachers, Ghana, September 2006 – To Date

Member, Institute of Economic Affairs, (enforcement body for election), 2012 – Upper West Region.

Member, National Commission on Civic Education, Inter-Party Dialogue Committee, 2012 & 2016 – Upper West Region.

Member, Board of Governors, Wa Technical High School. 2012 – 2016

Member, Board of Governors, Tupaso Senior High School. 2014 – 2016

Member, Board of Governors, T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School. 2012 - 2014

Assembly Member (Government Appointee), Wa Municipal Assembly. 2006 - 2007

Board Member, Wa Football Club (Defunct)

Seminars & Training Workshops Attended

Dr. Hafiz is one who also holds the conviction that, knowledge is never stagnant and therefore, He has always been on a tour to broaden his horizon, so as to function efficiently and effectively, in any given working environment he is assigned to. Due to this, He has participated in a good number of seminars and workshops, purposely for capacity building, and they are as follows;

Professional Certificate in the Role of Leadership in Strategic Management, Metropolitan School of Business and Management-UK, 11th February, 2021

Executive Certificate in Business Administration, Accra Business School, 18th December,2020

IoD – Masterclass with Prof. Mervyn King, Kempinski Hotel, 23rd November 2019

IoD-Corporate Governance International Conference, Kempiski Hotel, Accra, 22nd November 2019

CIAMC – Fast Track Programme,Coconut Grove Hotel,Accra, 20th November 2019

IoD – Orientation Session for Direct Admission, Cleaver House,Accra, 5th November 2019

Network meeting for KAS alumni in West Africa: “Economic Development and Job Creation in West Africa”, Hotel Lamantin, Saly,Senegal 14th – 17th November 2018

Human Resource Management Course, Unicaf University, 6th August 2018

Leadership in Organisations Course, Unicaf University, 11th July 2018

Educational Institutions Management Course, Unicaf University, 21st May 2018

Human Resource Course, Alison.com, 16th May 2018

Leadership and Team Development Course, Essential Management Skills Course and Human Resource Management & Organization Course, International Business Management Institute, 15th May 2018

CIAMC-Seminar in Professional Networking for Business and Social Gains held in Tamale, Ghana, 7th April, 2018

Workshop on Ethics in Social Science Research, American Political Science Association, 8th – 12th June 2015

Training Programme on Procurement Management for Public Sector in Ghana, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, 20th – 30th November 2011

Publications

As the very popular saying goes, to whom much is given, much is expected. Dr. Hafiz has done a lot for the good people of the Upper West Region not only through serving them as Regional Minister, but also through intellectual discourse. Dr. Hafiz has written extensively on ensuring peace and tranquility in the Upper West enclave. He has demonstrated not just by only his in-depth intellectual discourse about the stability of that landscape, but also has for some time now, been remunerating Chiefs and among others in that enclave, to foster peace and stability.

Leadership Style and Its Influence on Employee Motivation in the Office of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council. ISBN:9783346332912

Waala Chieftaincy Disputes and Indigenous Conflict Resolution in Ghana. ISBN:978-9988-3-0023-4

The Waala Chieftaincy Institution: Its Origin and the Emergence of Disputes, Asian Journal of Social Science Studies; Vol. 3, No. 3; 2018 ISSN 2424-8517 E-ISSN 2424-9041 doi:10.20849/ajsss.v3i3.426

The Lesiri Concept: An Indigenous Mechanism for Solving Chieftaincy Conflicts among Waala of the Upper West Region of Ghana. Open Journal of Social Sciences, 6, 147-170. doi: 10.4236/jss.2018.68012.

Staff Absenteeism: The Case of Wa Municipal Education Office of the Ghana Education Service. Open Journal of Social Sciences, 6, 1-14. doi: 10.4236/jss.2018.68001.

Educational Leadership in Ghana: Prospects and Challenges, Journal of Education Vol 6/ No 6 June/2018 ISSN 2347-8225

Implications of Wa Chieftaincy Conflict on the Socio- Economic Development of the Wa Municipality in Ghana. Dissertation for the award of a Master’s Degree in Development Studies. (University for Development Studies, 2012). Lulu Publications/3101 Hills St/Raleigh/NC/27607-5436. ISBN978-1-304-98647-4

The role of religious bodies in the peace building process of the intra-Islamic conflicts in Wa. Dissertation for the award of a Master’s Degree in Peace and Development Studies. (University of Cape Coast, 2011). LAP/Heinrich-bocking-Str.6-866121/Saarbrucken. ISBN978-3-659-52535-3

Political Career

The call to serve, be it professional or political wise, has been one of the tremendous aspirations of Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih. He has harnessed an outstanding leadership experience from his tertiary days, through to his professional life, and now to serving the masses through the political space. He has substantially served the New Patriotic Party in many forms and in many capacities.

Member, National Council, New Patriotic Party, 2018 – To Date

Regional 1st Vice Chairman, New Patriotic Party, Upper West Region– 2014 – 2018

Regional Secretary, New Patriotic Party, Upper West Region – 2015 – 2018

Regional 2nd Vice Chairman, New Patriotic Party, Upper West Region – 2010 – 2014

Regional Youth Organiser, New Patriotic Party, Upper West Region – 2005 – 2010

Chairman, Inter-Party Youth Organisers, Upper West Region – 2005 – 2009

Polling Station Chairman, Circuit Court, Wa – 2004 – 2005

President, TESCON- Tamale Polytechnic, 2001 – 2002

Hobbies

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih also shares keen interest in reading, Travelling and Watching Football