1 hour ago

Controversial owner and President of New Edubiase has called for the 2019/2020 football season to be declared null and void amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Football the world over and the Ghana league have all been temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic that is currently hitting the football world very hard.

Ghana has so far recorded 152 cases of the coronavirus with 5 people dead while two have fully recovered.

He has however warned against the temptation for the league to be played in a haste in order to synchronize our league with Europe as he says health is more important than football.

The New Edubiase owner has therefore called on the league season to be started afresh altogether in the midst of all this confusion.

"... the GFA have to give us time to prepare our team when the pandemic is over to play the second round, because you can't tell us to resume immediately (play the following week) he told Asempa FM.

"We need at least two weeks to a month to prepare and play the league of which time is not on our side because we want to synchronize with the European calendar."

Clubs also are not disciplined as regards fielding unqualified players which need to be addressed because it will affect the league. "

"The 2019/20 football should be voided for us to go to Congress ..." he said.