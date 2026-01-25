3 hours ago

The Volta Regional Health Directorate has set up a Committee of Enquiry and announced new monitoring measures for its official vehicles following the arrest of one of its drivers over the alleged transportation of suspected narcotic substances.

In a statement dated January 25 and signed by the Regional Director of Health, Dr. Emmanuel Atsu Dodor, the Directorate confirmed awareness of a widely circulated report involving Mr. Godsway Kwaku Dogbey, a staff driver with the Directorate.

Mr. Dogbey was arrested on Friday, January 23, at the Volta Regional Police Headquarters in Ho while driving an official government vehicle, registration number GV 2460-14, which was reportedly found carrying items believed to be narcotics.

Management of the Directorate said it immediately dispatched a verification team to the police station after learning of the incident. The suspect is currently in custody and cooperating with law enforcement as investigations continue.

Beyond the police probe, the Directorate has constituted an internal Committee of Enquiry to independently review the circumstances that led to the arrest.

To prevent similar incidents in the future, the Directorate also announced plans to introduce stricter tracking and monitoring systems for all official vehicles under its control.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance stance on misconduct, the Health Directorate stressed its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and accountability, assuring the public that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken once investigations are concluded.