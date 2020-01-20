1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region says it is opposed to the compilation of a new voters’ register by the Electoral Commission for the 2020 general elections.

It said government should use the over 700 million Ghana cedis earmarked for the compilation of the new register on completing roads and school projects abandoned by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Chairman for the Volta NDC Communication Team, said NDC in the Volta Region was ready for massive demonstrations against the compilation of a new register if the Electoral Commission "refuses to listen to Ghanaians".

He alleged that the compilation of a new voters’ register was targeted at people in the Volta Region and would be resisted.

“Dr Bawumia claimed analysis done on the 2012 voters’ register revealed some 7500 people have been found on the register that are foreigners and are supposed to be voting in Togo, so we know this is targeted at people in the Volta Region since they claimed there are some foreigners voting in the Volta Region”, Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

The MP who was addressing a press conference organized by the Volta NDC in Ho said the alleged targeting of the Volta Region was inimical to national cohesion and national progress and must stop, adding that “we are not the only border region in Ghana and the deliberate targeting of the Volta Region must stop”.

He said the existing voter register has been used in the just ended District Assembly elections and the referenda in the creation of new regions, all declared successful so there was no need for a new register.

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa said the new facial technology the Electoral Commission was trying to employ was just 80 per cent effective, which made it is less effective as compared to the verification technology being used now.