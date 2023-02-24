1 hour ago

The Acting Director of the Ghana Health Service in the Volta Region Dr. Senanu Djokoto has assured the people of Keta of a transformative leadership when voted into power.

This follows the successful picking up of his nomination form which his team says was paid for by some residents of Keta.

In a statement expressing appreciation to the residents who footed the cost of the form, Dr. Senanu’s team noted that “in these harsh economic times in our country, we do not take it lightly that you are using your hard-earned income to pay for the cost of his nomination forms.”

Dr, Senanu who is a two-time chairman of the NDC in the Keta constituency and a former aide to late President Rawlings said he has been inspired by the gesture from the constituents to work towards making Keta a hub for business.

Dr. Senanu believes for Keta to attain its height of national significance, a leader of his calibre is required.

According to the Acting Director of the Ghana Health Service in the Volta Region, the qualities he brings on board are “a leader who, first of all, knows and lives by the belief that leadership exists to ensure the collective development of our people. One who believes that true progress lies in our general development. A leader who has the needed network of persons who will bring in the massive development that our people deservedly crave.”

Dr. Senanu has, however, underscored the need for party members and potential aspirants to work towards a peaceful and issue-based electioneering process.

Source: citifmonline