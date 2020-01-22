2 hours ago

Elder Aaron Nkoah, Presiding Elder of the Church of Pentecost, Maranatha Assembly at Hwenapori, a suburb of Bibiani, has advised Ghanaians to choose leaders for the nation based on issues.

He said while they prepared for the polls this year for presidential and parliamentary candidates, it was imperative to avoid unhealthy partisanship and personal aggrandizements and vote for leaders based on issues of national interest.

Elder Nkoah, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the weekend also stressed the need for Ghanaians to assess the Aspirants and choose the God-fearing ones.

“We need God-fearing leaders who will die for the truth, in order to build a wealthy and peaceful nation,” he stated.

The Presiding Elder also urged Ghanaians to shun hypocritical attitudes as was displayed by the Pharisees of Biblical days, stressing that such behaviours retarded progress in any human endeavor.

“Ghana is for all of us, so right from our homes, schools, churches, workplaces, communities and the larger society, we should acknowledge God, to grant us the right frame of mind to display positive attitudes,to build a prosperous and peaceful nation,” he admonished.