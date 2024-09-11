3 hours ago

Pius Hadzide, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Asuogyaman, has made a bold promise to constituents, urging them to vote for him if they want their children to travel to the United States for the 2026 World Cup.

Hadzide, who is seeking to represent Asuogyaman in Parliament, made this statement during a campaign event, touting his connections and experience in the sports sector as a pathway for Ghanaian youth to participate in international sporting events.

Hadzide’s pledge comes with a controversial past. In 2017, as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, he was embroiled in the infamous Australian Visa scandal. The scandal involved several Ghanaian nationals who allegedly posed as journalists to obtain visas and travel to the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Although Hadzide was initially suspended pending investigations, he was later cleared of any wrongdoing and reinstated by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Despite the controversy, Hadzide has maintained his position as a prominent figure in the NPP and has now turned his focus to securing a seat in Parliament.

In his campaign, he emphasises youth empowerment and international exposure, leveraging his experience to offer opportunities for the youth of Asuogyaman, particularly in sports.

“Nananom, did you know that it takes 18 hours to travel from Ghana to Australia? Yet, I was able to assist some individuals in making this journey. The 2026 World Cup will be held in America, which is just a 7-hour flight from Ghana.

“If you, Nananom, desire for your children to travel to America to work and send money back home, or if you are a young person eager to explore opportunities abroad, I promise to support you when I become MP.

“Unlike my opponent, who has had the chance but failed to assist the youth, I will facilitate travel opportunities for all interested young people to destinations like Germany, America, UK, France, and Canada.

“So, I kindly ask for your support in the upcoming election, and I will ensure that I help you achieve your dreams of travelling abroad.”