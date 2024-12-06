1 hour ago

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has made an impassioned call to Ghanaians, urging them to support him in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for December 7.

Addressing a sea of enthusiastic supporters at the NDC’s final rally held at the Zurak Park in Madina on Thursday, December 5, Mahama reiterated his commitment to bringing the positive change that Ghana needs.

Mahama highlighted his vision for a better Ghana, promising to restore hope and dignity to citizens if given the mandate.

He assured the electorate of his readiness to lead a government that prioritises development, unity, and the welfare of all Ghanaians. “Vote for John Dramani Mahama, and I will make you all proud of the Ghana we will build together,” he pledged.

In his speech, Mahama emphasised that the upcoming election represents a crucial turning point for the country.

He urged Ghanaians to seize the opportunity to effect meaningful change by voting for the NDC.

According to him, his leadership would usher in a new era of economic transformation and social progress.

Mahama also addressed the security services and electoral stakeholders, calling for fairness and transparency in the voting process.

He warned against any attempts to undermine the integrity of the elections, cautioning that such actions could jeopardise Ghana’s democracy.

“I want to caution the NPP administration and our security services to uphold their duty to the people of Ghana. Resist any nefarious actions that could threaten the fairness of these elections,” Mahama stated.

As the nation heads to the polls, Mahama encouraged every eligible voter to come out in full force on election day.

He urged citizens to vote massively for the NDC, expressing confidence that their support would pave the way for a brighter future.