5 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admonished Ghanaians to cooperate with the security agencies to ensure that the 2024 general election is conducted in an atmosphere devoid of intimidation and violence.

Addressing the nation on Friday, December 6, the president, highlighted the deployments and preparations by the security agencies.

“The security agencies, led by the police, have also made all the relevant deployments and preparations that will guarantee the peace, law, and order of the nation prior to, during, and after the election. Let us all cooperate with them to ensure that the election is conducted in an atmosphere devoid of intimidation and violence.”

He further advised Ghanaians to go out to cast their ballots for their preferred candidate, thereby maintaining the reputation of the country.

“Let us go and cast our ballots in peace and dignity and in an environment of tolerance and mutual respect. Each one of us should go out and do his or her duty to ensure a peaceful and prosperous Ghana and vote freely for your preferred candidate.

“Do this in peace and dignity. It is an individual and collective responsibility. Go and vote. You owe to Ghana and to yourself. Please remember that we have a reputation to maintain as a nation of peaceful elections and to cement our ranking as a developed democracy.”