The Electoral Commission(EC) will from today, August 20 begin the 2024 Voters Exhibition Exercise and end on August 27, 2024.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the Deputy EC Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Bossman Asare said the exercise is to help voters locate their respective polling stations.

Dr Asare explained that, registered voters can request for inclusion of omitted names and objections to the names of voters in the register.

Also, voters can also request the removal of names of deceased voters from the register, replacement of poor quality or damaged ID cards from the register, correction of wrong spelling of names, amendment to other registration details among others.

Dr Asare added the exercise was crucial to ensuring that elections run smoothly.

The Commission has therefore encouraged all citizens to participate in the Exhibition Exercise to ensure their details are correctly recorded and to confirm their eligibility to vote in the upcoming elections.

“The commission is again entreating all registered voters especially those who registered especially those who registered in the 2024 limited registration exercise at the district offices of the commission and selected electoral areas as well as during the mop-up exercise, to visit the exhibition centres to ascertain whether they were assigned to the correct polling stations or not,” he said.