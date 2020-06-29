4 hours ago

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, is scheduled to address Ghanaians today, Monday, June 29, 2020.

The EC’s address is expected to give Ghanaians insight into the outfit’s preparedness ahead of the voters’ registration exercise scheduled for June 30, 2020.

A statement from the Chairperson’s secretariat announced the address will be at 5:30pm.

The EC faced stiff opposition in its decision to compile a new electoral roll ahead of the 2020 election.

However, the Supreme Court in a ruling on Thursday, June 25, 2020, following a suit against the Commission, gave it the green light to commence the exercise.

It is expected to begin on June 30 through to August 6, 2020.

