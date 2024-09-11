2 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has approved modalities for the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) nationwide demonstration at the Electoral Commission (EC) offices.

The NDC’s march scheduled for September 17 is to press home their demand for an audit of the voter register by the EC ahead of the general election on December 7.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Adom News’ Kodwo Mensah Aboroampa who was presented reported that, both parties finalised arrangements at the Police headquarters.

In attendance was the NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, National Communications Officer; Sammy Gyamfi, Director of Elections and IT; Dr Omane Boamah among others.

Addressing the media, Mr Kwetey said the meeting with the Police was to get confirmation on the route for the demonstration.

He noted that, participants will converge at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and march through Farisco, TUC, the ministries, to the parliament house and end at the EC office.

Mr Kwetey charged all Ghanaians to come out in their numbers to participate in the march to protect the integrity of the register and ensure a credible election.