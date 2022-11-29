2 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority (VRA) Ing. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa has been adjudged Energy Personality of the Year for 2022 at the 6th Edition of the Ghana Energy Awards which happened on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Ing. Antwi-Darkwa beat eleven energy sector heads to become the 2022 Energy Personality of the Year.

This is the third time Ing Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa has won the prestigious award.

He won the prestigious award in 2018 and 2021.

A Civil Engineer by profession, Ing Antwi-Darkwa commenced his career with the VRA in 1985 and served in various capacities until he was appointed as Chief Executive Officer in 2017 by President Akufo-Addo.

With over 30 years of extensive experience in the energy industry, Ing Antwi-Darkwa has, among others, detailed knowledge of the functional and regulatory influences in Ghana’s energy sector, and the dynamics of international power systems development.

The 6th Ghana Energy Awards, under the theme: ‘Global Decarbonisation: A Just and Equitable Energy Transition In Ghana’, was organised by the Energy Media Group, in partnership with GP Business Consulting.

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Deputy Minister for Energy, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, graced the ceremony.