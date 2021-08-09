29 minutes ago

Education at Sefwi Africa, a community in the Sefwi Juaboso district of the Western North region, is on the brink of collapse over a serious infrastructure deficit.

The school which has no headmaster has only three teachers taking charge of Kindergarten to class six with the whole population of the school sharing one structure as a classroom.

The lack of infrastructure is affecting teaching and learning at the only basic school in the community, Sefwi Africa D/A school.

The structure that serves as a classroom was constructed with the voluntary financial contribution of community members in their bid to provide a weighing centre.

Aside from congestion, there is also a shortage of desks which compelled three to four to share one desk, Newshuntermag.com gathered.

Meanwhile, there is eight unit-classroom block alongside teachers quarters which is about 90 per cent completion but abandoned for the past five years.

KG to class six use one classroom hence there is less concentration during teaching and learning due to the large number in the classroom a teacher stated.

One of the parents expressed her worried about the deteriorating condition of the school while stressing that no one has shown interest in addressing the plight of the school.

She called on the government to come to the aid of the school since it is the only school the community can lay claim to.

Source: Newshuntermag.com