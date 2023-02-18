1 hour ago

The Sekondi High Court has placed a restraining order on Joana Cudjoe Gyan from holding herself out as Parliamentary Candidate (PC) elect for the National Democracy Congress (NDC) at Amenfi Central in the Western region.

This was after the court granted an interlocutory injunction at the request of five NDC members in the constituency led by Gyedu Frimpong, who filed a suit challenging Mrs Cudjoe’s victory in the party’s 2023 primaries.

They alleged that the PC elect used “fake and unqualified documents” to contest the party’s primary that saw her defeat incumbent MP, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah.

The court presided over by Justice G. K Gyan-Kontoh also restrained the NDC from allowing Joana Cudjoe Gyan to be held out, dealt with in any way, recognized as the duly elected NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Amenfi Central Constituency until the final determination of the matter.

However, the court indicated that the applicants; Gyedu Frimpong, Akubilla Daniel, Enock Ntiamoh, Isaac Twum, and Doris Aidoo should file an undertaking to pay damages by way of compensation to the Respondent if it turns out eventually that the Applicants, in fact, are not entitled to the order of injunction so required.

As it stands, the NDC has no parliamentary candidate in the constituency for the upcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, the NDC’s Amenfi Central Communications Secretariat acknowledged the court order but indicated lawyers for Joana have filed an appeal.

“The communication secretariat would like to use this opportunity to inform all constituents and comrades to remain calm and resolute as the lawyers for the NDC and Madam Joana Gyan are working tirelessly in court to make sure victory is achieved at the end of the trial”.