3 hours ago

The Western Regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it would not be intimidated by the security agencies in their resolve to protest the declared EC results.

The Western Regional NDC Communication Director, Richard Kirk Mensah during a peaceful demonstration in Axim said NDC members have every right to protest peacefully despite the security agencies’ determination to shut them up.

According to him, such intimidation will not be countenanced.

“The results clearly state that we have won that parliamentary seat but because of this military intimidation, they want to declare it for themselves. Even at Techiman South, there hasn’t been any proper collation and the NPP is all over the place saying that they have won. We are saying they should bring their pink skeets and the EC should also bring their collated figure, so we all sit down and compare. In Banda, for instance, it was declared for the NDC. NPP called for re-collation which the NDC accepted and did it.”

“So what stops the EC from doing the same for Techiman South? This is unacceptable. We can never talk about peace without the right thing being done, and we will continue to resist any form of oppressor’s rule. In our fourth Republic, we all said we were not interested in military interference and that is why we upheld it and accepted the 1992 constitution.”

NDC’s disagreements with 2020 results

The Electoral Commission (EC) announced President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the December 7 polls on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, despite concerns raised by the opposition NDC.

NDC’s presidential candidate, Mr. John Dramani Mahama subsequently declared the party’s unwillingness to accept the outcome of the general elections.

Describing the outcome as the “real stolen verdict,” Mr. Mahama at a press conference on Thursday, December 10, 2020, said the party will audit the outcomes of the poll to inform its next step.

The party has been embarking on a series of street protests nationwide to register its displeasure.