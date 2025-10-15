3 hours ago

The Wa High Court has sentenced Eliasah Mahama, the former Human Resource Manager of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel—popularly known as Jirapa Dubai—to life imprisonment for the murder of the hotel’s owner, Eric Johnson.

In a unanimous 7–0 decision delivered on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, the jury found Mahama guilty of his involvement in the gruesome killing of the late businessman.

Two other accused persons, Belinda Miller, 23, and Kweku Kankunbata, 56, were acquitted and discharged after the court found insufficient evidence linking them to the crime.

The ruling marks the end of a nearly year-long trial that has drawn widespread public attention across the Upper West Region.

Speaking to journalists after the verdict, counsel for the Johnson family expressed relief and gratitude for the outcome. “We may never get Eric Johnson back, but at least justice has been served,” he said.

Eric Johnson, 60, was found murdered in his home at Jirapa on Sunday, February 11, 2024, shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Investigations revealed that the attacker had scaled his wall using a ladder and gained entry to his room with a master card before fleeing with his vehicle.

Seven individuals were initially arrested as part of the investigation, but evidence ultimately pointed to Mahama as the key suspect behind the heinous act.

The sentencing brings a measure of closure to the Johnson family and the community, who have followed the case closely since the tragic incident.