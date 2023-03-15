48 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo has called on the Ghana Police Service’s top hierarchy to thoroughly investigate the killing of a middle-aged man by an anti-robbery team in Wa.

After meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the deceased’s family has backed down on its demand that the police contact them and issue an unqualified apology for wrongfully labelling the deceased as an armed robber.

According to the family, the victim, Abubakari Shahid, was a law-abiding citizen who never engaged in any robbery, contrary to what the police claim.

In an interview with Citi News, the Wa Central legislator stated that the police must refrain from attacking his constituents.

“We are very sad about what has happened. I want to urge the police through the IGP to call on his people to avoid shooting at our people, apologize to the family for labelling their relative as an armed robber and do the necessary thing.”

Source: Citi News