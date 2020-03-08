1 hour ago

Ghanaian Model Fuseina Abdullah, known by her stage name Pretty Fuse will use popular Ghanaian dish Waakye as a tool to promote Peace during this year's Easter celebration in Kwahu.

The initiative subbed 'Waakye for Peace' which will take place in Kwahu throughout the Easter festivities is aimed at feeding the poor and needy in the Kwahu areas while advocating for peaceful co-existence among the people in the areas.

Beginning Easter Friday, Pretty Fuse in collaboration with Miss Peace Ambassador 2019, will reach out to the poor and needy in Kwahu and it's surrounding areas with free 'waakye' meal.

The initiative will continue through to Easter Monday.

While sharing the free meal, Pretty Fuse, a participant of the Miss Peace Ambassador 2019 will advocate for Peace and peaceful co-existence before, during and after the 2020 General elections.

The 'Waakye for Peace' initiative forme Part of Pretty Fuse's cooperate social responsibility and is supported by Verna mineral water, Twellium, Indomie, Crystal Galaxy College and Awake TV.