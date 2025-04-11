11 hours ago

West African Boxing Union (WABU) has announced the expulsion of Remi Aboderin as its President.

The decision follows some alleged corruption practices by the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control's Secretary-General, who also doubles as the President of the WABU.

Members of WABU have accused Aboderin of gross misconduct, an accusation the WABU president has denied vehemently, insisting "they want to destabilize the boxing body".

The African Boxing Union (ABU) is expected to appoint a caretaker/interim president in the coming days to oversee the subsequent activities of the Union.