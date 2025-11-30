4 hours ago

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially opened access to the provisional results of candidates who took part in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a statement issued by its Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, the Council indicated that access credentials have been issued to Heads of Senior High Schools to enable them to retrieve results on behalf of their students.

WAEC also confirmed that individual candidates can independently check their results online through the Council’s official website at www.waecgh.org.

The Council issued a strong warning to the public to ignore individuals or groups who claim they can influence or upgrade examination results for a fee.

According to WAEC, all results are protected and can be verified through its official results authentication system, making any attempt at alteration impossible.