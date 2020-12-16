36 minutes ago

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

“The West African Examination Council wishes to inform its publics that it has released provisional results of candidates who sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for school candidates, 2020.”

The council in a statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Agnes Teye Cudjoe, indicated that the results will be despatched to the schools through the District Directors of Education.

“The Council has hosted the results online and candidates who so desire may access their results at the council’s websites,” it added.

The council further revealed that the subject results of 417 candidates have been cancelled for “bringing foreign materials into the examination hall and engaging in collusion.”

Also, 44 candidates have had their entire results cancelled for entering the examination halls with mobile phones.

The results of 977 others have been withheld pending investigations into various cases of alleged malpractice.

WAEC noted that the withheld results may either be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigations.

A total of 531,707 candidates made up of 269,408 males and 262,299 females sat for the examination, a figure 2.78% higher than the 2019 candidature of 517,332.

The candidates were from a total of 17,436 schools and the examination was administered at 2,102 centres.

1.59% of the total number of candidates who registered did not sit for the examination.

