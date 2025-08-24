4 hours ago

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In a statement issued on Saturday, August 23, WAEC confirmed that results for school candidates will be dispatched to their respective schools through the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education.

Candidates can also check their results online via the Council’s official website: www.waecgh.org.

According to WAEC, a total of 603,328 candidates—comprising 297,250 males and 306,078 females from 20,395 schools—registered for the exams.

Among them were 72 visually impaired candidates, 239 with hearing impairments, and 161 with other special needs.

The examination was conducted at 2,237 centres nationwide, with 2,526 candidates absent.

Malpractice and Sanctions



Cancellation of subject results of 718 candidates.



Cancellation of entire results of 177 candidates.



Withholding of subject results of 1,240 candidates.



Withholding of entire results of 93 candidates.

WAEC disclosed that investigations into examination malpractice led to sanctions approved at the 36th Meeting of the Final Awards and Examiners’ Appointment Committee held on August 15, 2025. The sanctions include:In addition, the subject results of candidates from 119 schools have been cancelled, while results from 87 schools remain withheld pending further investigations.

WAEC stated that the withheld results may either be released or cancelled by September 6, 2025, once inquiries are concluded.

The Council advised affected candidates to check its website and use the “withheld/cancelled results” option for updates. Heads of schools and proprietors may also verify the status of their candidates’ results using their institutional logins.

Warning Against Fraudsters

WAEC cautioned candidates and the general public against fraudsters who claim they can alter results for a fee, stressing that its results are secure, authentic, and verifiable.

The Council also expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, security agencies, heads of schools, supervisors, invigilators, and examiners for their roles in the smooth conduct of the 2025 BECE.