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The West African Examinations Council has released the provisional results for the 2026 First Series of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates.

A total of 23,410 candidates—comprising 9,980 males and 13,430 females—sat for the examination, although 746 registered candidates were absent.

In a statement signed by Head of Public Affairs John Kapi, WAEC disclosed that it has withheld the subject results of 76 candidates and the entire results of 87 others due to examination malpractices detected during the conduct and marking process.

“The WAEC page will display specific reasons for withholding the result and provide the next line of action,” the statement said, adding a caution against scammers who promise to “upgrade” results for a fee.

Performance overview



English Language: 6,486 candidates (55.94%) obtained A1–C6

6,486 candidates (55.94%) obtained A1–C6

Core Mathematics: 6,675 candidates (37.84%) obtained A1–C6

6,675 candidates (37.84%) obtained A1–C6

Integrated Science: 3,679 candidates (28.13%) obtained A1–C6

3,679 candidates (28.13%) obtained A1–C6

Social Studies: 8,131 candidates (75.10%) obtained A1–C6



F9 (fail grade):

English Language: 1,879 (16.21%)

Core Mathematics: 6,936 (39.32%)

Integrated Science: 5,239 (40.06%)

Social Studies: 1,503 (13.88%)



Call for integrity

Performance figures show mixed outcomes across core subjects:Lower-grade performances were also recorded:WAEC advised affected candidates to follow due process as investigations into malpractice cases continue.Meanwhile, Technical Advisor to the Minister of Education, George K. T. Oduro, has called for integrity in examinations to safeguard the credibility of assessments.

Speaking at the 74th Annual Council Meeting of WAEC in Accra, he stressed that upholding integrity is key to meaningful learning and long-term academic success.

“When you compromise to help your child pass, you destroy the child’s future,” he cautioned.

He urged teachers to focus on deep understanding rather than rote learning, while encouraging parents to support candidates preparing for the 2026 WASSCE for School Candidates without resorting to shortcuts.