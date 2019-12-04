2 hours ago

West African Football Academy (WAFA) has released a list of 26 players who will be playing the the first team for the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The list comprises of three goalkeepers,nine defenders,six midfielders with 8 attackers for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

The Academy club have very little known faces with most of them fresh faces from the academy who are waiting to announce themselves to football loving fans and the world.

Defender Abukari Ibrahim will be the new captain for the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season for Wafa.

Here are the names and jersey numbers:

Goalkeepers:

Sabi Acquah Ferdinand- 21

Prince Ato Bilson- 1

Boliver Sarfo Owusu- 16

DEFENDERS:

Abukari Ibrahim- 2

Konadu Yiadom- 5

Youssifou Atte-20

Ransford Darko-17

Nii Gyashie Bortey Acquah- 4

John Tedeku- 3

Mohammed Samed Abdul Karim- 23

Seidu Faisal-19

Andrews Ntim Manu-15

MIDFIELDERS:

Michael Danso Agyemang- 22

Prosper Dayebe- 8

Enock Asubonteng- 25

Lawrence Agyekum- 12

Kelvin Boakye Yiadom-6

Forson Amankwah- 26

STRIKERS:

Eric Asamany - 7

Justice Aaron Amate-11

Daniel Agloe Adzigodi Lomotey-9

Kingsford Opoku Frimpong- 10

Augustine Boakye- 18

Sampson Agyepong- 13

Daniel Owusu- 14

Marvin Owusu- 29