Algeria head coach Farid Benstiti has labelled Saturday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Ghana as a finely balanced contest, with both teams chasing a historic semi-final berth in Berkane.

The North Africans, who finished second in Group B behind Nigeria, are hoping to reach the last four of the competition for the first time in their history — a milestone Benstiti believes is within reach, though far from guaranteed.

“Football at the quarter-finals is 50/50,” said the former Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain coach during the pre-match press conference.

“We must be more efficient. That is our problem to resolve against Ghana.”

Despite advancing with just one win from their group stage matches, Algeria have earned praise for their compact structure and resilience, conceding only twice in the competition. The team’s blend of youth and experience has made them a formidable, if under-the-radar, threat.

Saturday’s showdown against a resurgent Ghanaian side presents the Algerians with their biggest test yet — and perhaps their best chance at writing a new chapter in the country’s football history.

“It’s not about just getting one win or playing safe football,” Benstiti added.

“We want to play offensively, we want to control the match, and we’ll try to be more effective in the final third.”

Algeria have never progressed beyond the group stage at previous WAFCON tournaments, and reaching the semi-finals would mark a breakthrough for the national team and for women's football in the country. The current squad, composed of several foreign-based players and domestic league standouts, is seen as the most balanced team Algeria has fielded in years.

Benstiti, who took over in 2023, has brought tactical clarity and ambition to the side, emphasising transitional football and structured buildup. But he acknowledges that against a team like Ghana — which possesses speed, experience, and a strong midfield engine — his side will have to step up another level.

Ghana’s Black Queens arrive in the quarter-finals after a commanding 4-1 win over Tanzania, bouncing back from a slow start in Group C. Head coach Kim Björkegren has praised Algeria’s tactical discipline but maintains that Ghana are not underdogs in the clash.

Benstiti shares that sentiment, describing the Black Queens as a "dangerous and experienced team" capable of unlocking even the most organised defence.

“We know Ghana will not allow us to control the game easily,” he said. “But it’s a challenge we are ready for. These are the kinds of matches you dream of as a player and coach.”

Algeria’s biggest concern remains their attacking output. While their midfield has been solid and their defence dependable, they have struggled to convert chances — something Benstiti insists must improve if they are to make history.

“We hope it will be a great match — not just tactically, but for the fans, for the players, and for the development of the women’s game in Africa,” he concluded.

Saturday’s match will kick off at 19:00 GMT at the Stade de Berkane, with the winner earning a place in the semi-finals — and a step closer to continental glory.