Ghana Women’s National Football Team— the Black Queens have advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2024 WAFCON after a 4-1 hauling of Tanzania.

The final Group C game for the Black Queens of Ghana saw the Ghanaian women triumph in a thrilling encounter at the Stade Municipal de Berkane, where Ghana locked horns with Tanzania.

In the 5-goal thriller game, the Black Queens were unbeatable in the encounter as they dominated most parts of the game, especially in the second half.

Ghana opened the scoring on the 12th minute through striker, Princella Adubea who put Ghana up with a stunning goal from the 18-yard box.

Ghana took the lead tried keeping their opponents at bay by sitting in deep and keeping the ball against their opponents. Tanzania on the other hand kept pressing for an equalizer throughout the game until their efforts paid off in the 41st minute when the won a free kick from the right wing area.

A free kick swung in from the right wing into the 18-yard box saw Stumai Athumani rising highest to square the ball with a powerful header to pull parity for Tanzania Women. The first half ended 1-1 and got the Black Queens’ dream at the tournament almost getting shattered.

In the second half, both teams came back rejuvenated and took the game to each other but Ghana rose to the occasion with 18 minutes in the second half when midfielder Alice Kusi converted a penalty kick to put Ghana up again.

Substitute Evelyn Badu got the third for Ghana on the 87th minute when Stella Nyamekye swung in a sublime cross from a free kick and Boye-Hlorkah hit it back for Stella to square off from the 6-yard box.

Ghana got the final goal of the game when Stella Nyamekye, who was introduced into the game five minutes prior, laid a sublime pass to Woman of the Match, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, who slotted in a beauty from the 18-yard box into the right hand corner of the net, past the Tanzanian goalkeeper.

The game ended 4-1 in favor of Ghana as they earned the same points of 4 points with their opponents but edged them on goal difference to qualify for the next phase.

Ghana cruised through to the quarterfinals with Group C winners and defending champions, South Africa who also won their final group game against Mali by 4-0 and topped the group with 7 points at Mali finished their campaign with 1 point.

Ghana are set to face North African powerhouse Algeria in the quarterfinals of the competition.