5 hours ago

Ghana’s Black Queens are through to the semi-finals of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Algeria, following a goalless draw after extra time in Berkane on Saturday.

The two teams battled through 120 minutes of football without finding the back of the net, setting up a tense shootout that saw Ghana hold their nerve to secure a spot in the final four.

The opening stages of the match saw both sides probing each other’s defences, with early attempts testing the respective goalkeepers. However, neither team managed to take control in the final third.

The next 15 minutes were marked by cautious play, as Ghana struggled to link passes in midfield, while Algeria enjoyed more possession but couldn’t break down a disciplined Black Queens defence.

Ghana’s best moment of the first half came in the 27th minute when Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah’s incisive diagonal pass picked out Stella Nyamekye in the box. Nyamekye dribbled past her marker and fired into the net, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.

Both sides continued to battle for control, but chances remained limited as the first half ended 0-0 after four minutes of added time.

In the second half, the match remained finely balanced, with Algeria slightly edging the possession. Ghana came closest to scoring in the 87th minute when substitute Evelyn Badu found herself in space in the penalty box, but her effort went begging.

Extra time brought renewed energy but no goals, as both teams cancelled each other out. With the score still level after 120 minutes, the match was decided by penalties.

The Black Queens were clinical from the spot, converting all four of their attempts. Algeria, however, missed their first and third spot kicks, handing Ghana a 4-2 win in the shootout.

The result sends Ghana into the semi-finals for the first time since 2006. Coach Kim Björkegren’s side will now prepare to face tournament hosts Morocco on Monday, July 22 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Kick-off is at 19:00 GMT.