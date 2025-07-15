1 hour ago

Ghana winger Afua Kyerewaa Bonsu has described the Black Queens’ emphatic 4–1 victory over Tanzania as their most crucial performance of the group stage, as the team sealed a quarter-final place at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The win, secured in their final Group C fixture on Monday, lifted Ghana to second place with four points — enough to clinch a spot in the last eight after a turbulent start to the tournament.

“It was the most important game we had since the start of the tournament,” Kyerewaa said post-match. “We all knew we could do it — it came late, but we proved it.”

The 25-year-old forward, who was instrumental in Ghana’s attacking display, reflected the relief and renewed belief sweeping through the squad after the decisive win in Rabat.

Ghana had entered the match under pressure following a 2–0 opening defeat to defending champions South Africa and a hard-fought 1–1 draw with Mali. With qualification hanging in the balance, the Black Queens needed not only victory but a convincing performance — and they delivered on both fronts.

Kyerewaa, who has grown into a key figure for head coach Kim Björkegren, praised the team’s mental strength and togetherness in the face of adversity.

“It was really good,” she added. “We had to stay focused, stay united, and believe in our work. Everyone gave their all.”

Ghana’s response against Tanzania was their most complete performance of the tournament so far. The side dominated possession, applied relentless attacking pressure, and showcased tactical flexibility — with players like Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and Grace Asantewaa controlling the tempo from midfield.

Kyerewaa's praise comes amid a wider narrative of redemption for the Black Queens, who are chasing their first-ever WAFCON title. The last time Ghana reached the knockout stage was in 2016 — and after failing to qualify for the 2022 edition, this campaign has already marked a return to form.

The team now turns its attention to Saturday’s quarter-final clash against Algeria in Berkane — a fixture that presents a new challenge against a resilient North African side.

Coach Björkegren, in his debut WAFCON campaign, will be encouraged by the upward trajectory of his squad and the growing influence of players like Kyerewaa, who continue to step up when it matters most.

The winger’s passion and perspective mirror a team that is beginning to believe again — not just in reaching the latter stages, but in going all the way.

“We’re not done yet,” Kyerewaa said. “This is just the beginning.”

With momentum now on their side, the Black Queens’ next test will determine whether their group-stage revival can be transformed into a genuine title challenge.