Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has heaped praise on midfielder Grace Asantewaa following her standout performance in Ghana's quarterfinal victory over Algeria at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Ghana sealed a place in the semifinals after edging the North African side 4-2 on penalties in Berkane, following a goalless draw after extra time. Asantewaa’s tireless performance earned her the Woman of the Match accolade.

Speaking after the game, Björkegren lauded the 23-year-old for rising to the occasion.

“She [Grace Asantewaa] has been stepping up in every game that we have been playing. It seems that if a game is more important, she is going to play even better. That’s really important for us,” the Swedish tactician said.

He also praised the duo of Asantewaa and Jennifer Cudjoe for their endurance and work rate in midfield.

“Both her and [Jennifer] Cudjoe worked so hard. Normally, for a central midfielder, you cannot play 90 minutes or 120 minutes in a quarterfinal, but I couldn’t take out those two because they kept going and they did it so well — especially Grace.”

The Black Queens will now face hosts Morocco in a high-stakes semifinal clash at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday, July 22 at 19:00 GMT.