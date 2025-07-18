Ghana head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has described Algeria as the most tactically disciplined team at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations but insists his side must not be daunted ahead of their quarter-final showdown.

The Black Queens face the undefeated Algerians on Saturday, July 19, in Berkane, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

While Algeria have yet to concede a goal in the competition, Björkegren believes the tie presents a major opportunity for Ghana to break new ground.

“The Algeria team is very organised—maybe the best organised in this tournament,” the Swedish tactician said in his pre-match remarks.

“It’s going to be a difficult game for sure. But we need to focus on our own strengths, continue building our momentum.”

The Black Queens, who last reached the semi-finals in 2016, bounced back from a slow start in the group stage—losing to South Africa and drawing against Mali—before thrashing Tanzania 4-1 to seal second place in Group C.

That comeback performance, Björkegren says, is evidence that the team can rise to the occasion against elite opposition.

“We must not be scared out there,” he added.

“We have to flip that emotion into belief. This is a great chance for us to go to the next round. These are the games we live for.”

Algeria head into the tie as one of the tournament’s form teams. They topped Group B with seven points, dispatching DR Congo and drawing against Cameroon without conceding in any of their three matches.

Their defensive solidity has drawn admiration from across the continent, and Björkegren’s acknowledgment of their structure reflects the strategic challenge awaiting Ghana.

“They’re compact, disciplined, and transition well,” the Ghana coach noted. “But that also means we’ll need to be smarter in our decision-making.”

One key player in Ghana’s resurgence has been Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, whose midfield performances have drawn widespread praise. Alongside her, the likes of Doris Boaduwaa and Afua Kyerewaa Bonsu have added firepower and dynamism to the Black Queens’ setup.

With spirits lifted by their dominant win over Tanzania, the squad now aims to build on that momentum.

“After the last match, we saw what this group is capable of,” Björkegren said. “We want to write our own story in this tournament.”

Ghana have not lifted the Women’s AFCON title in their history, despite being one of the continent’s longest-serving teams. Their last finals appearance came on home soil in 2018, where they exited in the group stage.

A win against Algeria would take them one step closer to a long-awaited title and potentially set up a semi-final clash with either Nigeria or Morocco.

For Björkegren, however, the focus remains on belief and composure.