Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has offered his full support to Ghana’s women’s national team as they prepare for a historic showdown against host nation Morocco in the semifinals of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Ayew, who plies his trade with Leicester City in the English Premier League, sent a stirring message to the Black Queens hours before their high-stakes encounter in Rabat on Tuesday evening.

"To my sisters, the Black Queens — I'm beyond proud of the way you've represented Ghana on the biggest stage. Your determination, skill, and teamwork are an inspiration to us all," the veteran forward said in a heartfelt statement.

The 32-year-old forward, one of Ghana’s most capped internationals, stressed the importance of the moment as the Queens eye a place in the WAFCON final for the first time in over a decade. Ghana last reached the final in 2006 and has never won the continental title despite three silver medals to their name.

Facing the tournament hosts on their own turf is expected to be the Queens’ most difficult challenge yet, but Ayew urged the team to rise to the occasion.

"As you prepare to take on Morocco in the semifinals, I want you to know that the entire Ghanaian football family is behind you," he added.

"We're rooting for you and we believe in your ability to make history. Go out there, give it your all, and make Ghana proud! Let’s do this, Queens!"

Ghana’s journey to the semifinals has been marked by resilience and grit, including a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Algeria in the quarterfinals after a goalless draw through 120 minutes.

Led by Swedish coach Kim Björkegren, the Black Queens are enjoying a resurgence in continental football after missing the previous edition of the tournament in 2022. Their progression to the final four has reignited interest in women's football across Ghana, with calls for greater investment and institutional backing.

Ayew’s message of solidarity is part of a growing wave of support for the team from current and former players, sports administrators, and fans.

Kickoff for the semifinal clash at the Stade Moulay Abdellah in Rabat is scheduled for 19:00 GMT. The winner will face either Nigeria or South Africa in the final.