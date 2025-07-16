2 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus charges the Black Qeens to win bring home gold from the WAFCON tournament in Morocco.

Tottenham Hotspurs new marquee signing, Mohammed Kudus has implored the senior national women’s team, the Black Queens to go for gold in the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) In Morocco.

The former West Ham United man took to the internet to post a video which had him congratulating the ladies for how far they have come and charging them to finish off the tournament as gold medalists:

“Hi Black Queens, it’s Mohammed Kudus here, I just want to wish you all the best in your upcoming games.”

“I’m really proud of your energy, your hard work and fight to defend the country Ghana.”

“I’m really looking forward to your next game and I hope you guys bring the Gold home. I wish you all the best and we are solidly behind you”

The Tottenham Hotspurs new signing gave these words of encouragement and inspiration to the Black Queens of Ghana as they have now reached the semifinals of the competition— the first ever since 2006 where they emerged runners up.

The Black Queens began their journey in the 2024 WAFCON with a loss to defending champions South Africa, before finishing a 1-1 stalemate against Mali in the second Group game.

They went on to clinch an emphatic 4-1 victory over Tanzania in the final Group C game where they eventually sealed a quarter final berth.

They went on to beat Group B runners up, Algeria in a a very fierce quarterfinal contest which ended in a goalless draw and went into a penalty shootout.

They beat the Northern African side 4-2 on penalties to seal the semifinal place in the competition after a stunning performance at the competition.

The Black Queens are set to face off against hosts Morocco on Tuesday, July 22 2025 in the second semifinal fixture at 19:00 GMT after South Africa have faced off against West African side Nigeria in the first semifinal match.

The Black Queens will be looking to book a place in the final for the fourth time in history and go on to clinch the title for the first time after finishing second place in the 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions.