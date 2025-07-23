2 hours ago

Ghana's Black Queens suffered a crushing semifinal exit at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after falling 4-2 on penalties to host nation Morocco, despite a dominant first-half performance and a spirited display throughout extra time.

The West Africans looked on course to reach their first-ever WAFCON final when Stella Nyamekye opened the scoring in the first half. However, Morocco clawed back through Sakina Ouzraoui’s equaliser and held firm during a tense extra-time period before triumphing in the shootout.

Misses from Evelyn Badu and Comfort Yeboah ultimately proved costly as Morocco converted all four of their penalties to book a place in Tuesday’s final in Rabat.

The Black Queens came out of the blocks with intensity, dictating play and creating several early chances. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah forced a strong save from Moroccan goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi after just a few minutes, while Doris Boaduwaa caused problems with her pressing and movement, narrowly missing the target after dispossessing a defender.

Ghana’s breakthrough came midway through the first half in dramatic fashion. After her own corner was initially cleared, Nyamekye found Grace Asantewaa, whose quick pass released Comfort Yeboah on the right flank. Yeboah’s cross was met by a powerful Josephine Bonsu header that rattled the post, and Nyamekye reacted quickest to bundle the rebound over the line.

The goal sparked celebrations on the Ghana bench and silenced the Rabat crowd. Moments later, the Queens came close to doubling their lead after Boaduwaa forced Er-Rmichi into a misjudged clearance, but Nyamekye’s follow-up effort lacked precision.

After the break, Morocco came out with renewed purpose. The hosts pinned Ghana deep into their own half, and their pressure paid off in the 55th minute. A rare lapse in defence saw Comfort Yeboah fail to clear her lines, allowing Ouzraoui to pounce and slot the equaliser past Susan Duah.

The remainder of regulation time saw both sides threaten, with Moroccan captain Ghizlane Chebbak almost putting the Atlas Lionesses ahead, only to be denied by a last-ditch block from Duah.

In extra time, Ghana had multiple chances to win the game. A well-delivered corner from Asantewaa found Alice Kusi unmarked at the far post, but the attacker’s weak connection let the opportunity slip. Moments later, Evelyn Badu was handed a golden chance after Er-Rmichi’s misjudged punch fell to her feet, but she couldn’t keep her header on target.

Badu again went close late in extra time, skipping past her marker and sending a dangerous cross into the box—but no teammate was on hand to finish.

With nothing separating the two sides after 120 minutes, the semifinal headed to penalties. Morocco were clinical, converting all four of their spot kicks. Ghana, however, saw Badu and Yeboah miss from the spot, ending their dreams of reaching a first WAFCON final.

The result is a bitter blow for Kim Lars' side, who had been one of the tournament’s most impressive teams, returning to the continental stage for the first time in seven years.

Morocco will now contest the final on home soil, while Ghana must regroup ahead of the third-place playoff.