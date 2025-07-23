2 hours ago

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, has commended the Black Queens for their courageous display in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), describing their semifinal performance against Morocco as “brave and inspiring.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, 23 July, the Minister praised the team’s resilience and passion after they pushed host nation Morocco to extra time before narrowly losing 4-2 in a penalty shootout in Rabat.

“Taking the hosts through 120 minutes of spirited football and contesting the result on penalties reflects both your determination and your commitment to the national cause,” the Minister stated.

The semifinal, held at the Olympic Stadium, ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Ghana took the lead in the first half through Stella Nyamekye, but Morocco equalised after the break via Sakina Ouzraoui. Despite several late opportunities, the Black Queens could not find a winner before the dramatic shootout.

Though the result ended Ghana's dream of a maiden WAFCON title, Hon. Adams believes the team has rekindled national pride and firmly re-established Ghana’s position as a powerhouse in African women’s football.

“You have reminded the continent that Ghanaian women’s football is a force to reckon with,” he noted. “Ghana is proud of what you have achieved. You have shown that our women’s football is once again competing at the highest level.”

The Minister’s remarks reflect the widespread admiration the Black Queens have garnered during the tournament, with many fans and pundits praising their energy, tactical discipline, and team spirit. Ghana’s return to WAFCON after a seven-year absence had already marked a significant milestone, and reaching the semifinals added further weight to what has been described as a “new dawn” for the women’s game.

Hon. Adams assured that the government would continue to support women’s football, both through investment in infrastructure and opportunities for growth at the grassroots and elite levels.

“This campaign has reignited national interest in women’s football,” he said. “It is now up to all stakeholders — the Ministry, the Ghana Football Association, corporate Ghana, and the public — to sustain this momentum.”

Despite the semifinal heartbreak, the Black Queens still have a chance to end their WAFCON journey on a high when they contest the third-place playoff later this week. A win would secure Ghana’s first medal at the tournament since 2006.

Under head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren, the team has shown marked improvement, blending experienced internationals with exciting young talent. Players like Grace Asantewaa, Stella Nyamekye, and Comfort Yeboah have emerged as key figures in the squad, earning continental praise for their performances.

The Minister ended his statement with a rallying call: “Your journey isn’t over. Ghana stands with you, and we look forward to an even brighter future for the Black Queens.”