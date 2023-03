1 hour ago

The Secretariat of the West African Football Union Zone B has released the logo for the 1st edition of the Women’s U-20 Cup of Nations scheduled for Kumasi from Saturday, May 20 to Sunday, June 04, 2023.

Seven countries, including Ghana have confirmed their participation in the tournament. They include Nigeria, Niger, Benin, Ivory Coast, Togo and Burkina Faso.

The Baba Yara Sports stadium and Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex have been selected as venues for the competition.