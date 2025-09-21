6 hours ago

Ghana’s U-17 men’s national team, the Black Starlets, kicked off their WAFU Zone B Championship campaign with a spirited 1-1 draw against Togo at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro on Saturday.

The Starlets were forced to dig deep after defender Gabriel Denyinah received a straight red card just three minutes into the match. But rather than falter, the early setback galvanized the team. Captain Joseph Narbi rose to the occasion, netting a composed finish in the ninth minute to give Ghana a surprise lead.

Despite being a man down, the Starlets maintained tactical discipline and pressed Togo for long stretches, holding their advantage into halftime. The Togolese found a lifeline in the 65th minute when Sultan Ganiou converted a penalty to level the score.

Ghana’s youngsters continued to dominate possession and carved out several chances, but their final touch deserted them in key moments. Narbi, who was later named Man of the Match, nearly restored the lead with a brilliant solo effort, only to be denied by a superb save from Togo’s goalkeeper Ninkabou Gantin.

The result leaves Ghana with everything to play for in their next fixture against tournament hosts Côte d’Ivoire on Tuesday, September 23. A win could significantly boost their chances of progressing from Group A.