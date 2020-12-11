Moussa Ahmadou Alou Ahamadou Alou from Niger has been appointed to officiate Ghana’s WAFU Cup of Nations Group B game against Ivory Coast on Saturday.
Alou will be assisted by fellow national, Soufia Soufi Abdou Garba (Assistant I), Abdou Kpelafia from Togo (Assistant Referee II) and Vincent Kabore from Burkina Faso (Fourth Official).
Baba Gorogorowe Toure from Togo will serve as the Match Commissioner.
Other officials for the game are as follows:
Tempa N'dah Francois - Referee Assessor - Benin
Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril - General Coordinator - Nigeria
Ousmane Savadogo - Technical Study Group - Burkina Faso
Abouba Hainikoye Ismael - Media Officer - Niger
Akpovi Joachim Bienvenu - Security Officer -Benin
Boureima Boubacar - Assistant General Coordinator - Niger
Serge Innocent Bailly – CAF Competitions - Côte D'Ivoire
Sylvestre Parfait Aivodji - COVID-19 Officer - Benin
Comments