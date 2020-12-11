28 minutes ago

Moussa Ahmadou Alou Ahamadou Alou from Niger has been appointed to officiate Ghana’s WAFU Cup of Nations Group B game against Ivory Coast on Saturday.

Alou will be assisted by fellow national, Soufia Soufi Abdou Garba (Assistant I), Abdou Kpelafia from Togo (Assistant Referee II) and Vincent Kabore from Burkina Faso (Fourth Official).

Baba Gorogorowe Toure from Togo will serve as the Match Commissioner.

Other officials for the game are as follows:

Tempa N'dah Francois - Referee Assessor - Benin

Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril - General Coordinator - Nigeria

Ousmane Savadogo - Technical Study Group - Burkina Faso

Abouba Hainikoye Ismael - Media Officer - Niger

Akpovi Joachim Bienvenu - Security Officer -Benin

Boureima Boubacar - Assistant General Coordinator - Niger

Serge Innocent Bailly – CAF Competitions - Côte D'Ivoire

Sylvestre Parfait Aivodji - COVID-19 Officer - Benin