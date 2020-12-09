1 hour ago

Black Satellites Coach Abdul Karim Zito has named the squad for this afternoon’s WAFU Cup of Nations game between Ghana and rivals Nigeria.

Ghana drew a bye in the opening round of the tournament, following the number of teams in Group B. The Satellites will battle the Flying Eagles at the stade de Gaulles in Porto-Novo, Benin.

Starting in post is Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danladi. Philemon Baffour and Aloma Benjamin will operate in the full positions. While, Nathaniel Adjei and Kobina Amoah play in central defence. Berekum Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Essiam will sit in front of the backline.

Also, in the starting line-up is Legon Cities’ Mathew Cudjoe. Anim Cudjoe will play on the right wing. Eugene Frimpong will operate behind forwards Precious Boah and Afriyie Barnie, while, Mohammed Sulemana play on the left wing.

Ghana squad:

Ibrahim Danlad (26), Philemon Baffuor (2), Aloma Benjamin (3), Nathaniel Adjei (4), Kobina Amoah (5), Emmanuel Essiam (6), Mathew Anim Cudjoe (7), Eugene Adjei Frimpong (22), Precious Boah (9), Daniel Afriyie Barnie (10), Mohammed Suleymana (11)

Substitutes:

William Esso (GK), David Kudjoe (GK), Ivan Anokye, McCarthy Ofori, Huda Issah, Emmanuel Agyemang Duah, Blessing Brafo, Abanga Sumaila, Abdul Mugees Zakaria.

The game will kick off at 15:00 GMT