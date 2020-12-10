Ghanaian referee, Benjamin Kwame Sefah will on Friday, officiate the Group A game between Burkina Faso and host, Benin.
The 35-year-old will be assisted by compatriot, Patrick Papala (Assistant I). Nuoho Quattara from Ivory Coast (Assistant II) and Clement Franklin Kpan from Ivory Coast (Fourth official).
Baba Gorogorowe Toure from Togo will serve as the Match Commissioner.
Other officials for the game are as follows:
Igue Brice - Referee Assessor - Benin
Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril - General Coordinator - Nigeria
Ousmane Savadogo - Technical Study Group - Burkina Faso
Abouba Hainikoye Ismael - Media Officer - Niger
Akpovi Bienvenu Joachim - Security Officer - Benin
Boureima Boubacar - Assistant General Coordinator - Niger
Serge Innocent Bailly - CAF Competitions - Côte D'Ivoire
Sylvestre Parfait Aivodji - COVID-19 Officer - Benin
The game is scheduled for Friday, December 11,2020 at the Porto-Novo Stade Charles de Gaulle.
