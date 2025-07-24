59 minutes ago

Ivory Coast have been crowned champions of the 2024 WAFU B U20 Championship after defeating Nigeria 2-1 in a thrilling final held at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

The Young Elephants claimed a late winner to seal the title, showcasing resilience and attacking flair in front of a lively crowd. The Flying Eagles of Nigeria took the game to their fellow West African opponents in a very fierceful fashion but the Ivorian never surrendered, fought until the very end and took the lead in the dying minutes, to lift the trophy.

It is the second consecutive time Ivory Coast have won the regional youth tournament, following their previous success in 2023

The victory also sees them qualify for the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations, alongside finalists Nigeria. Hosts Ghana, who were eliminated in the semi-finals, missed out on a spot after losing the third-place playoff to Burkina Faso.

Ivory Coast’s triumph caps off a strong showing in the tournament, during which they remained unbeaten and produced several standout individual performances.

As the curtain falls on the 2025 edition of the WAFU B U20 Championship, Ivory Coast’s successful title defence stands out as a statement of intent, while both Nigeria and Ghana leave with clear signals of potential for the future as they both finished second and third places respectively.