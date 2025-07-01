3 hours ago

Ghana’s U20 side were defeated by a very dominant Ivory Coast side in Sunday's game two of the semifinals of the ongoing WAFU Zone-B U-20 tournament at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

The Black Satellites had an early opener under three minutes of the game before the Ivorians pulled parity to settle the encounter at 1-1 moving into the half time break in Prampram on Sunday.

A very physical Ivorian side exerted a lot of energy in the game but the Black Satellites remained steadfast in defence to clear their lines effectively. The Black Satellites continually relied on sitting back to watch the Ivorians enjoy “a lion's share of ball possession” in the second half.

The Young Elephants’ pressure paid off when Ali Kone was set up in the 68th minute from outside the penalty area and his ferocious strike from a distance beat Ghana goalkeeper Gidios Aseako to complete the very imminent comeback and pegged the game at 2-1.

Ghana came close to finding the equalizer in the 72nd minute but their conversion trait in the final third was not enough to get them the needed parity.

Ivory Coast after the narrow win have now qualified for the finals without dropping a point.

Ivory Coast will now face Nigeria in the final of the tournament at the Legon Sports Stadium on June 23. Nigeria defeated Niger by 4-3 via the penalty shootouts after their match ended goalless in the first semifinal game.