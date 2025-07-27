4 hours ago

Ghana’s U20 head coach, Desmond Ofei is brimming with immense confidence and enthusiasm ahead of the second Group A game in the ongoing 2025 WAFU ZONE B Boys Cup tournament.

The Black Satellites were held to a 1-1 stalemate in their opening game against Nigeria on home soil and as every game is crucial for all teams given the fact that there are only three teams in Group A, a defeat against Benin will kick them out of the competition.

Desmond Ofei, being wary of the gravity of defeat ahead of the game he has also set sights on pinning the junior Cheetahs on Wednesday to claim victory at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

“Very important game for us, we have to win because we want to qualify. Despite the heavy loss they had against Nigeria, it’s a good team so we have to look sharp, we have to be hungry [and] we shouldn’t give anything away,” Desmond Ofei said in a pre-match press conference.

“So on the day we have to show that we are the better team to get the three points. Every game is different, if you look too much into the game against Nigeria, the approach will be different against Benin because it’s a different team.

“I think it’s going to be a physical game so we have to be sharp, we should not give anything away and especially if we are going to the last game, I think we have to be focused in the final minutes of the game so that we don’t concede or give anything away.” He added.

The team is looking to get a win that will boost their chances of making it to the next phase of the tournament and also going on to winning the ultimate and to seal a place in the next U20 AFCON.