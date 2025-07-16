17 minutes ago

Ghana’s Black Satellites sealed a gritty 1-0 win over Benin on Wednesday to reach the semifinals of the 2025 WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship, defying the odds after being reduced to ten men before half-time.

The victory, earned at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, saw Ghana finish second in Group A behind Nigeria, who top the standings on goal difference. The result also confirmed Benin’s early exit, having failed to register a single point in their two group matches.

A cagey opening half offered little in terms of clear scoring chances, but it was Ghanaian goalkeeper Gidios Aseako who produced the moment of the half with a crucial save in the 31st minute, parrying a powerful strike from the edge of the area to keep the scoreline level.

Just as Ghana appeared to be settling into the match, they suffered a major setback. Forward Kelvin Nkrumah received his marching orders in the 40th minute after a reckless two-footed challenge earned him a second yellow card, reducing the Black Satellites to ten men.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Ghana emerged from the break with renewed purpose. Captain Aziz Misbau was instrumental in regaining control of the midfield, and it was his clever through-ball that set up the breakthrough. In the 52nd minute, Misbau released winger Bless Ege with a pinpoint pass, and the Golden Kicks attacker coolly slotted home to give Ghana the lead.

Benin responded with urgency, dominating possession and pressing forward in search of an equaliser. Their efforts, however, were stifled by a well-organised Ghanaian defence that remained compact and disciplined under sustained pressure.

Ghana nearly doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute when substitute Peter Amidu Acquah of Asante Kotoko found himself through on goal, but the winger failed to convert, dragging his shot wide.

While Benin maintained their attacking rhythm late in the match, they struggled to turn possession into genuine scoring chances, often let down by poor decision-making in the final third. Ghana, meanwhile, resorted to swift counter-attacks but lacked the final touch to extend their lead.

Referee Ali Mohammed Musah brought the contest to a close after three minutes of stoppage time, confirming Ghana’s progression to the semifinals with four points, level with Nigeria, who secured top spot following their emphatic 4-1 win over Benin in the opening round.

Benin bow out of the tournament with back-to-back defeats, having conceded five goals and scored just once. Ghana, who drew 1-1 with Nigeria in their group opener, now look ahead to a challenging semifinal clash as they chase their first WAFU U-20 title since 2020.